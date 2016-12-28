Eight injured in Kohlu blast

BARKHAN: At least eight persons were injured in a blast at Kohlu’s Bazaar area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the bomb was planted near the Bazaar by unknown men which went off, leaving eight people injured on the spot. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical where three of them victims were referred to Multan based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition. Security forces including police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway. —APP