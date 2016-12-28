Colombia kidnappings down 92% since 2000

BOGOTA: Kidnappings in Colombia have fallen 92 percent since 2000, a “historic” change, the authorities said Tuesday as the government and FARC rebels implement a peace deal meant to end a half-century conflict.

Long considered one of the world’s kidnapping capitals, Colombia registered 188 abductions this year, police general Fernando Murillo said.

That figure came as good news for a country where human rights activists say nearly 33,000 people have been kidnapped since 1970.

Kidnapping has been used as both a tactic of war and a money-making enterprise in Colombia’s messy, multi-sided conflict, which has drawn in government forces, leftist guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

But the security situation is improving as the government works to implement a landmark peace accord with the largest guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), after four years of negotiations.