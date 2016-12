RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday approved death sentences of eight “hardcore terrorists” involved in the target killing of Chinese Engineer and an attack on Safoora Goth, ISPR reported.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The convicts were involved in the Safoora Goth massacre, and the murders of Sabeen Mahmud, Chinese engineers and law enforcement personnel.