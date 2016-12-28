Bangladesh factories sack 1,500 workers after protests

DHAKA- Bangladesh garment manufacturers have sacked at least 1,500 workers, police said Tuesday, after protests over pay led to a week-long shutdown at dozens of factories supplying top Western brands.

Tens of thousands of workers walked out of factories in the manufacturing hub of Ashulia that make clothing for top Western brands like GAP, Zara and H&M earlier this month, prompting concerns over supply during the holiday season.

Police branded the protests illegal and said they had arrested 30 workers including seven union leaders as well as a television reporter covering the unrest.

On Tuesday, they said factory owners had sacked around 1,500 workers and resumed operations, a week after shutting down to try to contain the protests.

The Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation meanwhile put the number sacked at 3,500 and said dozens of protest organisers had been forced into hiding.

“All the factories have resumed their operations. Some 90 percent of the workers have joined work,” said Nur Nabi, assistant superintendent of police.

“Around 1,500 workers have been sacked (by the owners). The owners have filed five cases against the unruly workers,” he told AFP.—APP