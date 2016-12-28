Ahsan Iqbal meets Chief Minister KP in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday held an informal meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the sideline of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held in Beijing on Thursday.



Pervaiz Khatak expressed his satisfaction over possibility of inclusion of new projects in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a message received here from Beijing.

The CM KP said, he held a number of successful meetings with various stakeholders and hoped these meetings would have far reaching impact.

He said the CPEC would not only prove to be a game changer for Pakistan but for the whole region.

He said after completion of CPEC projects, fate of the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would change drastically.

He expressed pleasure over his meeting with Prof Ahsan Iqbal and said with the inclusion of new projects in CPEC, Pakistan’s economy would further strengthen.

Ahsan Iqbal said it had been the desire of federal government from very beginning to include all provinces in the mega project of CPEC.

“It is vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to bring less developed areas of the country in the mainstream development”, he added.