PEARL HARBOR: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Barack Obama made a poignant joint pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor Tuesday, laying wreaths for the victims of a stealth attack that triggered America’s entry into World War II.

The pair paid homage to the more than 2,400 Americans killed on December 7, 1941, delivering a ring of peace lilies and standing in silence before a shrine to those lost on the USS Arizona.