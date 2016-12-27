Zardari announces to contest by-polls along with Bilwal

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has announced to take part in by-elections along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from constituencies of Larkana and Nawab Shah.

Addressing to public gathering at the ninth Death anniversary of Slain Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former president Zardari said, his son, Bilawal, will contest by-polls from Nawab Shah while he will take part in the by polls from Larkana.

Currently Faryal Talpur, sister of Asif Ali Zardari, won the national Assembly seat from Nawab Shah while Member National Assembly Ayaz Soomro elected from Larkana.

He further said our party gave sacrifices to save Pakistan and added that won’t spare ‘Mughal Emperor’.

Zardari said, “remember that day when I returned powers to the Parliament.”

We will raise our voice in Parliament and Court, former president said.

Asif Zardari said deals reached with Qatar are too expensive.

PPP co-chairman said demands put forward by Bilawal are totally in line with the constitution of Pakistan.

Talking about Kashmir, he said Kashmiris’ suffer when you [Nawaz] tweets to Modi.