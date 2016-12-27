Waiting for strategic plan of PPP: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said his political party will unveil its future strategy soon after emergence of political plan of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Imran said he was waiting for strategic plan of PPP.

He added justice could never be delivered until accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He criticised plea bargaining law in his recent media statement. He claimed that the federal government wanted to create barricades for PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

Imran Khan made the statement during an informal address to media persons in Islamabad here on Tuesday. He questioned which law was violated if he bought land and flat? He alleged that PM Nawaz Sharif had lied regarding his Mayfair flats.

He said PTI wanted early verdict of Panama Papers case, whereas, Akram Shaikh was seeking more time. Justice could never be delivered until accountability of Nawaz Sharif, he added. The PTI Chief claimed that Nawaz Sharif could be acquitted in Panamagate case but he could not be acquitted in the case with honour.

While commenting over plea bargaining law, Imran Khan termed the regulation as illegal and demanded immediate removal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qaman Zaman Chaudhry.

Slamming the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief, Imran Khan said WikiLeaks made true revelations regarding the Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he wanted to become Prime Minister.