Toxic liquor case: 27 killed, 17 serious

TOBA TEK SINGH: As many as 27 persons have lost their lives while more than 25 were still in hospitals after consuming toxic liquor on Monday evening.

According to DCO TT Singh Amir Ejaz Akbar those injured were being treated at DHQ hospital TT Singh and Allied hospital Faisalabad where they were stated to be serious.

In the localities of Mohallah Mubarikabad, and other adjoining areas several people consumed liquor while Christmas was being celebrated, and soon after dozens of them became severely ill and were shifted to hospitals.

The sources said so far in DHQ TT Singh and Allied hospital Faisalabad as many as 27 persons have lost their lives due to the toxic liquor.

According to Dr Mohammad Asif Saleemi MS DHQ hospital TT Singh as many as 149 persons were affected by the liquor last night and many recovered after treatment. Among those 22 persons were still admitted in Allied hospital Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, concerned police launched crackdown against toxic liquor sellers in the district and some men were rounded up as well, said police sources. DCO and DPO TT Singh have assured that this incident will be fully investigated actively on day to day basis.

Those who died at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh and Allied hospital include Sajid Masih, Rizwan Masih, Yaqoob Masih, Amin Masih, Shahbaz Masih, Younis Masih, Asif Razzaq, Imran, Daniyal, Aslam Rehmat, Basharat Inayat, Yusuf Gulzar, Tanvir Masih, Kishan, Rizwan, Lateef, Jabbar Sharif, Basharat and others. Others were being identified, said sources.