Top seed Arifa, Urooj enter into 5th KP Open Badminton Championship q-finals

PESHAWAR: Top seed Arifa Hassan, Urooj Gul, Gul Rukh, Kainat Khan, Bena and Aqsa moved to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 5th KP Open Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first pre-quarter-final Arifa recorded victory Sana of Charsadda by 21-14, 21-15. Arifa has better command over her smashes and right from the start of the match she dominated the proceedings but not allow Sana to strike back.

In the second match of the pre-quarter-final Kainat Khan of Abbottabad defeated Komal of Swabi 21-19 and 21-11, Urooj of Peshawar defeated Sana of Mardan by 21-15, 21-17, Bena of Swabi beat Niha Kohat by 21-11, 21-12, Iqra Swabi beat Zohra of Kohat by 21-19 and 22-20, Urooj Mardan beat Alia Abbottabad by 21-19, 21-18, Gul Rukh Abbottabad beat Amara Swabi by 21-17, 21-19, Aqsa of Swabi beat Nazia of Swabi by 2-0, the score was 21-16, 21-15.

In the Men singles international Zohaib, who recently represented Pakistan in the international Badminton event held at Korea, Tahir of Kohat, Khalil of Bannu, Masood of Pakistan Police, Hayat of Police, Hamza Ibrahim, the current national junior championship, Haroon of Police took berth into the quarter-finals.

In the first match Zohaib recorded victory against Hasnain of Mardan in the straight sets, the score was 21-15, and 21-18, Tahir of Kohat defeated Tahir from Police in the straight sets, the score was 21-19, 21-19, Khalil of Bannu beat Shehzad of Peshawar by 2-0, the score was 21-13 and 21-18, defending champion Masood of Pakistan Police defeated Uzair of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17. Masood has better smashes that did not have answer with Uzair and thus he lost the match.

Hayat Ullah of KP Police recorded victory against Aamir of Bannu in straight sets, the score was 21-18 and 24-22. The two Hayat Ullah and Aamir stretched to 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 12-12, 16-16, 20-20, 21-21 and 22-2 before Hayat Ullah marched into victory. Hayat has full command over his overhead smashes and drops.

Current National Junior Pakistan No. 1 Hamza Ibrahim took no time in eliminating Fazal-e-Rehman of Bannu in straight sets, the score was 21-17 and 21-19.

In the last pre-quarter-final Haroon-ur-Rehman beat Ihtisham of Peshawar by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-16.

In the Men doubles Tahir Khan and Masood defeated Sajjad Akbar and Tauseef by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18, Haseeb and Umar of Peshawar beat Zohaib and Saif Ullah by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17, Basit and Ihtisham of Swat beat Mazhar and Zain of Haripur by 2-0, the score was 21-18, 21-17, Khalil and Rahman of Bannu beat Hayyan and Uzair by 2-0, the score was 21-18, 21-15, Hamza and Tahsin of Peshawar beat Yasir and Jawad of Buner by 2-0, the score was 21-16, 21-16, Nadeem and Tahir by 2-1, the score was 23-21, 17-21 and 21-19, Manzar and Fahad beat Amir and Bilal by 2-1, the score was 12-21, 21-16 and 2-19 and Amir and Kashif of PESCO beat Waqas and Murad by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 21-23 and 21-19 and moved to the quarter-finals.