Over 40 injured in two accidents in Sindh

KHAIRPUR/BADIN: At least 42 people were reported injured, some of them critically in two separate accidents in Khairpur and Badin on Monday night.

According to reports, at least twenty people, mostly guests of a wedding party were injured when a speeding coach carrying wedding party collided with a truck at the National Highway in Rasulabad in Gambat area near Khairpur on Monday/Tuesday night.

The ill-fated coach was carrying wedding guests from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan when it hit a truck coming from opposite direction near Khairpur. Women and children were among the injured.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Gambat from where critically wounded passengers were referred to Karachi.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident was caused due to negligence of coach driver who managed to escape from the scene.

In Badin, at least 22 people including women and children when a passenger bus overturned due to breakage of tie-rod here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding passenger bus turned turtle at Karachi Highway near Morjhar area of Badin district after tie-rod of the vehicle broke. Women and children among 22 passengers were injured in the accident who were shifted to hospital for treatment.