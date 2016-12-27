Mufti Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership canceled 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification, announcing cancellation of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership over Qandeel Baloch controversial issue.

The high-profile cleric was rebuked for his behavior and he was suspended from the country’s moon-sighting committee in June this year after he posed for selfies with slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, a controversial model famed for her suggestive photos.

The action was taken against Mufti Abdul Qavi after he was widely ridiculed when Qandeel Baloch uploaded the pictures along with a video of herself with the preacher, wearing his hat and pouting.

The matter of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s photos was referred to the National Ulema Mushaikh Council for further procedures, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the murder investigation, police had also included the name of Mufti Abdul Qavi as a suspect in the case of Qandeel Baloch on the request of Baloch’s father, Mohammad Azeem.

Qavi was also suspended as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI).