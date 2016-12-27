MCCs to remain open with extended hours on Friday, Saturday: FBR

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitated taxpayers, all the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) will remain open and observe extended working hours on Friday and Saturday for collection of duties/taxes, according to notification issued by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Model Customs Collectorates will remain open for extended hours till 08:00 pm on Friday December 30 and till 10:00 pm on Saturday, December 31.

The FBR has requested the Chief Collectors of Customs to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan and scheduled commercial banks in their jurisdiction to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches before or on December 31, 2016 to the respective offices of the SBP on the same date.