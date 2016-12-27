Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday.
According to a PM office statement, both the leaders discussed current political situation besides other matters of national interest.
They also discussed the federal government’s development schemes in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House today. pic.twitter.com/QBuoU0mWvL
