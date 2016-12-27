KP govt makes measures for masses uplift, says Chief Secretary Abid Saeed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abid Saeed has said the government was taking solid measures for providing all basic facilities of life to people of the province.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief secretary who had arrived on official visit here said prudent policies were being implemented especially in education and health sector which played crucial role in socio-economic uplift, adding strict monitoring-regime had been put in place to ensure passing on its benefits at grass-roots level.

Briefing the meeting, Commissioner Dr. Akhtar Nazir Waraich said Dera Ismail Khan, an historic city had long been awaiting development-oriented schemes in various sectors especially education, health, infrastructure in addition to measures for resolving law and order issues.

Among other problems, health, education, revenue, and the district administration were lacking staff, which had aggravated problems and caused difficulties, adding there was a need to take practical steps for ensuring adequate workforces for ameliorating situation in all those areas.

He said Dera Ismail Khan was an agriculture district, sharing lion share in agriculture output for the province, but its canal system, which served as lifeline, was badly affected due to floods in 2010.

Since, the Commissioner said CRBC was an interprovincial canal and urgently needed repair and rehabilitation; it should be jointly carried out with Punjab government to provide required irrigation water for the growers.

Regarding the city’s beautification initiatives, he informed that work was in progress, suggesting that Construction and Works(C&W) department should be directed to provide land for construction of recreational park at River Sind side, which would be one of the wonderful additions to picnic spots for the residents of the district.

The chief secretary assured to provide required funds for the development projects especially dialysis center at district’s teaching hospital to equip it with all modern facilities.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) briefing the meeting said tangible measures had been taken for ensuring brother-hood, harmony for durable peace, adding in wake of strong coordination and support of law enforcement agencies, Pak-army and people, situation had substantially improved in the district.

As a result, the police officer said no untoward incident took place on sensitive occasions such as Muhrram, Rabiual Awal(PBUH), Chelum etc.

Chief Secretary said no compromise should be made on protecting life and property of people and all possible measure should be taken, in this regard.

He directed for ensuring timely start of classes in the newly constructed Gomal Medical College building with taking effective possible security measures to the facility, which cost billions of rupees.

He directed all the concerned officials to take all necessary measures for timely completion of projects in the district. —APP