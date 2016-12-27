JI Shura expresses grave concern over challenges to national security

LAHORE: The central Shura of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, expressed grave concern over the numerous challenges to the national security, especially due to government’s treacherous attitude regarding corruption and Panama leaks, besides its cowardly response to India’s belligerence.

A resolution adopted by the JI central consultative body further noted that the government had failed to fulfill its election promises while the wrong economic policies had worsened the plight of the farmers, workers, salaried people, etc.

The Shura called for setting up a judicial commission for Panama leaks enquiry as should begin the accountability of the Prime Minister and his family, and also penalize the guilty. It said that the nation’s distrust in the judiciary besides the parliament on this issue would be a great national tragedy.

It said that while the personal businesses of the rulers were flouring, the masses were deprived of clean drinking water and two times meals. It believed that the real cause of the situation was the mega corruption of the rulers.

The Shura said that the law and order in the country was poor. Besides terrorism, the incidence of street crime, thefts, murders had increased manifold. Instead of controlling crimes, the rulers were patronizing the criminals as was manifest from the fact the Sindh Police Chief was sent on forced leave.

It said that the JI had launched a Corruption free Pakistan drive and held rallies and public meetings in this regard. It had also raised the issue before the Parliament and had also moved the constitutional petition in the Supreme Court. However, the ruling junta was bent upon protecting corruption both in the parliament and also trying to fail the judiciary in this regard.

The Shura said that Pakistan was heavily under debt while the general public was burdened under heavy taxes. It believed that the cancer of corruption from top to bottom was the root cause of terrorism, lawlessness, unemployment, price spiral, adulteration, fraud, etc.

It said that the NAB decision to accept plea bargain of the biggest corruption scandal of Balochistan, by ordering the release of the culprit plundering Rs40 billion after paying only Rs2 billion was tantamount to encouraging corruption and loot. It said that the corruption cases against former President and his colleagues had also been settled on political grounds.

It deplored that the government had failed to curb terrorism despite the nation’s support in its National Action Plan, especially in dismantling India’s network exposed by Kulbhushan Yadav. On the other hand, action was being taken against madrissahs students and Ulema.

It called for improving the working of the judicial system instead of extending the tenure of the military courts. It demanded that India’s brutalities in Held Kashmir be exposed at world level.

The JI Shura stressed that the reservations of the smaller provinces on the CPEC should be removed and the western route given preference so that the mega project was fruitful for the entire country. it demanded that the details of the pact with China in this project should be made public for the benefit of the masses.

The Shura condemned the transfer of five regulatory bodies to the ministries and termed it a conspiracy against masses.

It slated the indifference of the government over the massacre of the Muslims in Kashmir, Syria and Palestine and the victimization of the Islamists and JI leaders in Bangladesh, and urged the government and the parliament to fulfill its constitutional and moral responsibilities in this regard.