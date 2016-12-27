Face me, stop hurling allegations, Fazlur Rehman tells Imran

Monitoring Desk

NOWSHERA: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to face him upfront and not hurl allegations at him, reported local news channel on Monday.

“His scandals are known to all. If I speak out, he will not be able to face the nation,” he said, while addressing a rally.

“You have failed. Your party is disappointed in you. Never in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history has such a useless group ruled the province,” he said, in a direct attack at Imran Khan.

He said that Muslims were suffering in Syria, Kashmir, Somalia and Myanmar, yet no one raised their voice for them.

He added that Pakistan only does what the United States wants it to do. “If the US calls someone a terrorist, Pakistan calls him a terrorist too.”

Imran Khan on Sunday criticsed Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying that he is the ‘vice captain of Nawaz’s corruption team’.

“For God’s sake don’t use Maulana with your name,” he said in a message to the JUI-F chief.