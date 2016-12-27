China expects major breakthroughs in space science: white paper

BEIJING: China plans to achieve major discoveries and breakthroughs in the frontier areas of space science, according to a white paper released on Tuesday.

Targeting major frontier areas of space science and technology, China will implement a series of new space science satellite programs in the next five years to further mankind’s knowledge of the universe, said the white paper.

Scientists will seek evidence of the existence of dark matter by using dark matter particle exploration satellites to detect high-energy electrons and high- energy gamma rays in the universe.

China also plans to launch a hard X-ray modulation telescope to study the matter dynamics and high-energy radiation processes in the strong gravitational field of compact celestial bodies and black holes.

Scientists will research large-scale structure and interaction models of solar wind and the magnetosphere, and the response to magnetosphere substorm change process.

Shijian-10 recoverable satellite, Chang’e lunar probes, Shenzhou spacecraft, Tiangong-2 space laboratory and Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft are to be used to implement scientific experiments and research in biology, life sciences, medicine and materials in the space environment. The country will also carry out quantum experiments in space.

According to the white paper, China will carry out basic research into sun- earth space environment, space climate, and solar activity and its impact on space climate, and implement space-related interdisciplinary research as well.

The white paper said China is to perform experiments on new space technologies to provide solid technological support for its space industry.