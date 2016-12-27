Banks ready to extend loans to sports goods industry

SIALKOT: The scheduled commercial banks have shown keen interest in issuing soft-term business loans to the Sialkot-based industrialists and exporters, enabling them to expand their sports goods business and exports.

A seminar titled ‘Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) for Sports Goods Industry SMEs’ was held at Sports Industries Development Center (SIDC) here on Tuesday under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Local bankers informed the participants about the financing facilities available to the sports goods industry for procurement of plant and machinery on reduced markup rate along with long-term payback period.

A large number of bankers, traders, industrialists and exporters attended the seminar.