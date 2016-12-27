Army will continue to perform its role towards national security: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS has pledged that Pakistan Army shall continue to perform its role towards national security, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He was addressing the officers of Rawalpindi Garrison here today at GHQ auditorium.

The COAS’s address focused on professional matters and security challenges. He acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of officers as leaders in strengthening the institution particularly during operation Zarb e Azb.

General Bajwa shared his thoughts about prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan, Pakistan Armed Forces and way forward.