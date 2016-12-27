Anwar Majeed’s right hand Salman Khawaja refers SHC for protective bail

KARACHI: Anwar Majeed’s right hand Salman Khawaja on Monday referred to Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bail.

Khawaja has filed a plea for the bail which says that he wants to face trial therefore; police should be prevented from arresting him.

Rangers had recovered illegal weapons from Omni group’s offices during a raid on December 23.

A case has been registered against the weapons’ possession in Sadar police station with Rangers as complainant.

Six suspects have been nominated in the case including former President Asif Zardari’s close friend and aide Anwar Majeed and group head Salman Khawaja. —Agencies