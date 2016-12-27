Coach, truck collision leaves 20 injured in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD: A speeding coach carrying wedding guests collided with a truck at the National Highway in Rasulabad in Gambat area near Khairpur on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people.

The ill-fate coach was carrying wedding guests from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan when it hit a truck coming from opposite direction near Khairpur. Women and children were among the injured, private news channel reported.

The rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to a hospital in Gambat from where critically wounded passengers were referred to Karachi.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident was caused due to negligence of coach driver who managed to escape from the scene.