HAFIZABAD: In a combing operation against the outlaws, the police arrested 19 suspects including a proclaimed offender (PO) besides recovering arms from their possession here on Tuesday.

The police on a tip-off conducted operation in Sakheki locality of Hafizaad district. During operation a PO and 18 suspects were held and arms recovered.

The detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them at respective police station.