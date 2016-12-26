Zardari visits Jinnah Hospital, inquires about health of Dr. Asim

KARACHI: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari who landed in Karachi a couple of days ago after 18-month stay in Dubai visited Jinnah Hospital Karachi and inquired about health of his close aide Dr. Asim Hussain, who is facing corruption cases.

Zardari arrived at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) of the Jinnah Hospital where Dr. Asim admitted for last few days. He is under treatment for heart ailment. Zardari inquired about health of Dr. Asim, who is also President PPP Karachi, and held a one-on-one meeting with him during which various issues relating to the cases were discussed, reports said. Prominent lawyer of PPP Farooq H Naik and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present in the meeting. —INP