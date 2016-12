BANNU: Two persons were killed in an armed attack of motorcyclists on a car over old enmity here on Monday morning.

Police said that two armed motorcyclists ambushed a car owned by rival group in Chak Dadan area of Bannu. Both motorists died in the attack and the assailants fled from the scene after committing the dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the assailants started an investigation.