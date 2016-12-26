Terror bid foiled, 15kg explosives defused in Nasirabad

NASIRABAD: The Frontier Corps (FC) foiled a terror bid as it recovered explosives planted by roadside which was defused by bomb disposal squad (BDS).

Spokesman of FC said that the paramilitary troops over reports of presence of militants conduced operation in Uch Sharif area of Nasireabad district.

During operation 15 kilogram explosive material planted by roadside for conducting blast was recovered and defused by BDS.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the recovery of explosives and conducted operation but no arrested could be made.