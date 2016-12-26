Six killed, ten injured in road accidents

CHICHAWATNI: Six persons including a women and her child were killed, while ten others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in the district.

According to Police sources on Monday, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing a woman Safia bibi and her child on the spot near Muhammadpur, while her husband Mushtaq got injured seriously.

In another incident two men Habib and Shafqat were killed when their motorcycle collided with a trailler near Iqbal Nagar on the national highway.

In another accident two men lost their lives when an over speeding truck hit a van near Harrapa city on the national highway. Nine other men suffered injuries in the accident. They were shifted to DHQ hospital Sahiwal. Further investigation was underway.