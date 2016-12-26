Security a top priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Monday that Security was the top priority of the government and it would extend all possible support to make the country’s defense invincible.

The Minister was talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan who called on him here.

He said that Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in making Pakistan coastal defense impregnable and was providing maritime security to sea lanes.

On the occasion, Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan briefed the Minister about Pakistan Navy preparedness for safeguarding coastal boundaries of the country and measures taken for maritime security, particularly in the context of CPEC security.

Chief of Naval Staff also discussed naval development schemes and budget matters in the meeting.