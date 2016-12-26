Samsung Galaxy S8 may feature 8GB RAM

With a few days remaining in the beginning of 2017, the South Korean company, Samsung after suffering a blow with Note 7 battery failure, now planning to surprise its users with its upcoming flagship.

Samsung failed to see off 2016 as company had planned after unexpected failure of Galaxy Note 7 despite having unparalleled features.

Now with the beginning of New Year, the company is about to surprise the user with another device featuring extra ordinary specs.

The company enjoyed the great run with Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge 2016, now company is planning to do the same with Galaxy S7 successor.

With a few month remaining in the launch of company’s flagship smartphone, now a new report suggest, Samsung is planning to add 6GB or 8GB RAM in the device which is likely to be called Samsung Galaxy S8.

The report came in the form of a Weibo post from a tipster who is said to have a decent record when it comes to Samsung related leaks.

The rumor notes that the phone will run an in-house SoC, produced using the 10nm process. It also says that the device will feature UFS 2.1 flash storage.

In case you missed, a recent report from the tech giant’s home country of South Korea said that the phone will come in two sizes: around 5-inch (Galaxy S8) and 6-inch (Galaxy S8 Plus). Both are expected to be unveiled at an event in New York in April.

The upcoming feature was also spotted in a trademark application from Europe, though not much else is known about it at this point. It may somehow leverage the performance of the top-end SoC (expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835), apart from the massive 8GB of RAM.

As these are all rumours, we will have to wait for an official word from the company for any confirmation about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.