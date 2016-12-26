2nd Test: Rain forces early tea with Pakistan 142-4

MELBOURNE: Pakistan lost important wickets in quick succession to reach 142-4, as rain forced early tea on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.

Opener Azhar Ali was 66 not out and Brisbane Test hero Asad Shafiq at 4 not out.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq failed to regain his form as he succumbed to Bird for 11. Veteran batsman Younis Khan was clean bowled for 21 off a Bird delivery. Babar Azam fell to the last ball of the first session, caught by Steve Smith for 23 from the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Sami Aslam went for 9 off Lyon’s bowling.

Earlier Misbah won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Australia won the first Test by 39 runs in Brisbane and brought an unchanged side to the MCG, where they will bid to seal the three-match series with a game to spare.