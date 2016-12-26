Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

KARACHI: The Pakistani authorities as a goodwill gesture released first batch comprising 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday while the second batch of 219 fishermen will be released on January 05, 2017.

The Indian fishermen freed from Malir Jail were sent to Cantt Railway Station Karachi. They will be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border in Lahore.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan-India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), an NGO striving for the Indo-Pak amity, had earlier stated that after this goodwill gesture from the Pakistani side, India should also reciprocate the gesture by releasing Pakistani fishermen lodged in Indian prisons.

Both countries frequently arrest fishermen from the other country for the alleged violation of territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. —INP