Pak team leaves to participate in Asian Junior Throwball Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan team left here for Malaysia on Monday to participate in the Asian Junior Throwball Championship. The event would be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 27 to 30.



The captain of the team Sheraz Asif said before leaving here that he full preparation has been made for the tournament.

He said that Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are among the best teams in Asia.

Sheraz said that the Pakistan team is leaving for Kuala Lumpur with the spirit to win.

`We will not take any match lightly and Inshallah will come up with good results’, he remarked.

The captain further stated that the coaches- Jaffer Ali, Rasheeda Gul.

Adnan Khan and Rasheed Gul have provided the team with adequate training. All the players are fully fit.

He was of the view that there is immense potential in Pakistan in the game of Throw ball and that they needed to be groomed to become players of international repute and win laurels for Pakistan in the world.