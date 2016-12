RIYADH: More than 2,000 Saudis are fighting abroad with militants groups, with over 70 percent of them in Syria, the kingdom’s interior ministry was reported as saying Monday.



“The number of Saudis proven to be in conflict areas is 2,093,” interior ministry spokesman General Mansour al-Turki told daily newspaper Al-Hayat.

He said that 1,540 of them were in Syria, where militants have flocked since the Islamic State group seized control of vast areas in mid-2014.