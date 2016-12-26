Opponents disturbed over return of Asif Ali Zardari, says Sindh CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that opponents of PPP were perturbed and worried on the return of Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the country.

Talking to media persons at the Mazar of father of the nation after laying floral wreath and offering Fateha, the Chief Minister said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will lead the PPP in the 2018 general elections.

He said the Chairman and the Co-Chairman of PPP will take the mission of Quaid-e-Azam further to strengthen Pakistan by following the golden principles of the father of the nation.

The Chief Minister said Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mr Asif Ali Zardari will address a public meeting on the 9th anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on 27th December, 2016.

Regarding complaints by Karachi Mayor Mr Wasim Akhtar that he has not been given powers, the Chief Minister said one should not pay attention to such remarks. He assured that they would collectively work for the betterment of Karachi. This is in the interest of the city and of the province, he remarked.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said all out efforts are being made to restore law and order in the Province.

About the arrest of some people and raids by the Rangers after the return of former President Asif Ali Zardari, the chief minister said these would be dealt according to law. He said new DG Rangers has recently joined and a meeting of the Apex Committee will be held in the first week of January, 2017 to review the overall situation in the Province in general and Karachi in particular. —INP