‘Nation to reject 2018 election results if electoral reforms not implemented’

By Our Reporter

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that worst monarchy has been imposed in Pakistan in the garb of democracy as rulers were distributing society to accomplish imperialist agenda. He said the imperialist agents present in bureaucracy and establishment were backing the cruel system who believed religious as culture and purely supporting anti-Islam moves.

The JI Ameer said democracy is the path of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Jamaat-e-Islami will bring revolution through election. He expressed his thoughts while addressing final phase of three-day-long session of JI Markazi Majlis-e-Shura in Mansoora.

Senator Sirajul Haq said some families have planned to support each other to reach parliament and zipping their lips for hiding corruption bids. Feudalists have seized system of the country where institutions were hostages, only elite could get justice from judiciary while a labourer, farmer and common man went bankrupt, he added.

He said corruption excavated roots of the country while politics became slave of ruling families which constructed palaces in London, Paris, Washington and Dubai. On the other hand, common man was deprived of basic rights to get proper education, health facilities, employment and even pure drinking water.

The Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was turned into a country of menaces and the responsible persons were national criminals, Siraj said. He urged need of a bigger public movement to bring rulers under accountability.

The JI Ameer said the nationals have expressed dissatisfaction over all general election since 1970 as the dishonest and Western influenced ruling gang reached the Parliament through power of money and seizing whole electoral system with support of the Election Commission. He said electoral turnout of 25-30 per cent proved disappointment of the nationals who did not consider election as the option to change system.

He slammed that the political Brahmans in Pakistan were responsible for spreading feeling of deprivation among nationals. He added the election commission has always failed to implement its regulations despite its promises. Current electoral system could not support a common man to reach assemblies, he said.

Sirajul Haq said the nation will not accept polling results in forthcoming general election in 2018 if electoral reformations were not implemented. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately implement electoral reformations to remove flaws before the forthcoming general election.

The Senator directed members of central executive council [Markazi Majlis-e-Shura] and district-level presidents to initiate public contact campaign across the country. He tasked the JI officials to make at least 1 crore voters to get rid of corrupt rulers. He urged nationals for initiation of struggle by changing their electoral attitude.

Sirajul Haq announced to form advisory councils across the country which will comprise sincere and honest personalities to bring nationals out of darkness besides levelling paths towards an Islamic revolution.