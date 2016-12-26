Imran Ghaznavi joins OGRA as senior executive director media affairs

ISLAMABAD: Imran Ghaznavi has joined Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as Senior Executive Director (Corporate and Media Affairs).

He will also serve as official Spokesman of the organization, said the sources at OGRA.

He is an accomplished professional in strategic management, communication and perception management with an experience of over 25 years and holds MBA and Mass Communication degrees.

Mr Ghaznavi has also worked in both corporate as well as public sector organizations and performed his duties at senior management positions including Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Competition Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA),Planning Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He was also member, Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Mr. Ghaznavi also served in oil sector as well as major media groups of Pakistan.