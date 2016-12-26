Ideological war with PTI to continue: Fazl

KOHAT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, pointed out that he had ideological differences with Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a rally on Sunday Maulana said: “We will continue to fight this ideological war.”

Fazlur Rehman mentioned that a political party asked why he calls Imran Khan a Jewish agent. He replied, “I don’t say anything wrong, Imran Khan is a representative of the western tradition.”

He believes that Imran Khan’s party has been imposed on the Pakhtun community because people of this community are more attached with their religion of Islam.

Fazlur Rehman claimed that an international agenda is there to malign the Islamic institution of “Madrasa”. He told the rally that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) appointed a corrupt person for the investigation of Khyber Bank scandal which makes no sense. —INP