KARACHI: A fire broke out early morning on Monday in a wood warehouse located in Old Haji Camp.

According to fire brigade officials, Fire broke out early morning and a water bowser and four fire tenders were used to douse the fire that had taken over four warehouses.

A nearby building was evacuated over fears of damage due to the fire.

The locals of the area had complained that the fire tenders were out of water, and demanded that more fire trucks should be sent for the rescue operation.