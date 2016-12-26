CPEC to benefit whole region: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mushahid Hussain Syed Monday said CPEC would not only benefit Pakistan but the whole region.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir Journalists Forum (KJF) here, he said Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had described Pakistan as the pivot of the world, around which the world politics would revolve.

He said the investment of $50 billion under CPEC was a beginning, adding that Pakistan could play the role of bridge between West, Russia and Central Asian countries.

He said despite having alternate ways for the corridor, China selected Pakistan for the project, which shows its deep and unprecedented friendship.

He said China had always supported Pakistan in the time of need and supported Pakistan’s stance at different international forums.

He said CPEC project would tremendously benefit Gilgit Biltistan wherein special economic zones and educational projects would be launched.

Mushahid said chief ministers of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC scheduled in Beijing on December 29.

He said Azad Jammu and Kashmir government had also forwarded various projects related to CPEC to the federal government urging to promote tourism as the region was more beautiful than Switzerland.