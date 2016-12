GUJRANWALA: Bullet riddled body of a police constable was recovered from Tarangri Road of Gujranwala on Monday.

Police said that body of constable Shafique deployed in Police Line Gujranwala was recovered. The deceased was shot dead from close range and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered against unknown murderers and investigation was underway.