Bid foiled to smuggle heroin to Ras Al Khaima

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle one kilogram heroin worth millions abroad and arrested an accused at Islamabad Airport on Monday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger leaving for Ras Al Khaima through private airline flight at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, one kilogram heroin concealed in the clothes and bag was recovered.

The ASF arrested the accused identified as Bakhtiyar hailing from district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the recovered drug worth millions of rupees in international market and the detainee was shifted to ASF Control Room for interrogation.