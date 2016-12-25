Zafar stresses need to flow Quaid’s footsteps for country’s prosperity

RAWALPINDI: Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq on Sunday underlined the need to follow the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam to make the country prosperous.



He was speaking at the launching ceremony of book titled ‘The Works of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ written by Dr Riaz here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

He said the cherished dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indo-Pak Sub-continent was fulfilled under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, who was a man of real character.

The Quaid set a goal and worked extraordinarily hard for the cause and it was his continued struggle which turned the dream of a separate homeland into reality, he added.

He said, “Our forefathers had, under the leadership of Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, given enormous sacrifices for the achievement of their goal. But we have not been able to serve the country with the same spirit with which it had come into being.”

He laid great emphasis on students to seek knowledge with full attention and devotion so that they were able to shoulder their responsibilities to serve the country.

He said the conspiracies being hatched by India against the country would be foiled.

He lauded Dr Riaz Ahmed for his contribution of writing a book on the Quaid’s achievements.