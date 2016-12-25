Sindh University student killed in firing of police, three cops held

By Waqas Javed

HYDERABAD: A student of University of Sindh was killed in firing of police for not stopping for checking here on Saturday. Two cops held in connection with murder.

The DSP of Hyderabad said that two policemen signaled to stop a student of University of Sindh in jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police station in Hyderabad for checking. For not stopping, the cops opened straight fire killing the student.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and a protest demonstration was also held against the occurrence.

The cops involved in firing were arrested and were being interrogated after registering a case against them.

The Hyderabad police have booked 3 policemen in a murder FIR lodged by Deputy Director Fisheries Department Habibur Rehman Narejo in the murder case of his son.

According to the police sources, two policemen Asad Chachar and Abdullah Channa had been arrested for the alleged murder of Hadiur Rehman Narejo, a 20 years old student of Sindh University. However, SHO Naseem Nagar police station clarified that no policemen had been arrested while the investigation officer for the case was yet to be assigned the inquiry.

He added that a police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) would conduct the investigation because the FIR involved policemen who were booked as accused in the murder.

Besides Chachar and Channa, the security guard of SSP Irfan Baloch Waris Bhutto, was also nominated in the FIR.

The complainant Narejo, who along with his family and neighbours staged a demonstration along with the dead body outside the press club, told the media that his son was killed in a fake encounter.

According to him, his son was going to Kotri, Jamshoro district, to drop his friend when the police without any reason fired gunshots on them near London Town locality in Qasimabad.

He further claimed that the family was initially pressurized from pursuing the case and the police were also reluctant to lodge an FIR.

However, the protest compelled the police to take action. Narejo and his family demanded that the culprits should be brought to justice.