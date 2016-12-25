Quaid’s birth anniversary being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah tomorrow, Sunday with enthusiasm and national spirit. The day has been declared a public holiday. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

National flag will be hoisted atop government and semi-government buildings. Special prayers will be held in mosques for the soul of the Quaid-i-Azam and progress and unity of the country he founded.

The government and various political, social and literary organisations have chalked out plans to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner. Seminars and conferences will be organised throughout the country to highlight services of the Quaid-i-Azam for the nation.

The activities would also include the printing competition of image of the Quaid, speech contest, quiz on the life of the Quaid, puppet show, tableaus by different groups of children and national anthem and songs.

In Karachi, officials and representatives of the armed forces will lay floral wreaths on the mausoleum of the Quaid and will offer Fateha.Quran Khawani will also be held at the Mazar of the Quaid.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced last week that the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a befitting manner. The minister said the theme of the celebrations shall be “QUAID KA PAKISTAN”.

Radio Pakistan and TV channels will air special documentaries related to the father of nation’s sayings and quotes while the newspapers will bring out special supplements.