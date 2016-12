HYDERABAD: A pillar of an under construction overhead bridge at the railway crossing in Kotri, Jamshoro, fell on the labourers leaving one of them dead and three others injured.

According to the police, 24 years old Khadim Burfat died on the spot while Dilawar Burfat, Faiz Mohammad Burfat and Javed Ali were injured.

The dead body was handed over to the family after postmortem.