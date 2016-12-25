Nation celebrates Quaid’s birth anniversary with fervour

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with fervour and a renewed pledge to work for a better Pakistan at ceremonies held across the country.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Events and cake cutting ceremonies were arranged by government and non-government organizations to pay tribute to the visionary leader of Sub-continent.

The government organised week-long celebrations to let people express admiration for the Quaid.

The celebrations were aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

The theme of celebrations was ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan’ (Quaid’s Pakistan).

Students of schools, colleges and universities took part in the events.

The activities, among others, included a painting competition of the Quaid’s image, speech and quiz contests on the Quaid’s life, puppet shows and tableaus by different groups of children, besides singing competitions of national anthems and songs.

People participated in a nationwide cake cutting competition by uploading their pictures on Twitter and Facebook accounts to win a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

During events, speakers highlighted the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and spoke about his guiding principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’.

Schools arranged functions in which students made passionate speeches and talked about different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam.

The main ceremony of the day was held at Sports Complex Islamabad. Federal ministers, diplomats, government officers, people from a cross section of society and students participated.

In Karachi, an impressive change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar of Quaid-i-Azam. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, took over the guard’s duty.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of the provincial cabinet visited the Quaid’s mausoleum, laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

The representatives of the three armed services also laid wreaths at the Mazar and prayed. People from different walks of life came to the mausoleum to pay homage to their leader.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, different functions and rallies were arranged to highlight the services of Quaid-e-Azam for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Government buildings, markets, streets and houses were illuminated.

A rally was taken out from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to Peshawar Press Club to pay respects to the Quaid.

In Bahawalpur, a book exhibition was organized at Central Library in which books about the struggle for Pakistan and its history with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam were put on display.

In Sargodha, an exhibition of Quaid’s pictures was held at the Arts Council by the Municipal Corporation.

Forty pictures were exhibited and newly-elected Mayor of Sargodha Municipal Corporation Malik Aslam, the chief guest, gave away certificates to students who achieved distinction.

The birthday of Quaid e Azam coincided with Christmas celebrations and birth anniversary of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.