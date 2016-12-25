Marriyum urges youth to follow Quaid’s principles of unity, faith, discipline

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday urged the youth to follow the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline to make Pakistan a country as envisioned by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was speaking as chief guest at the Puppet Show, organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with the birthday celebrations of the Quaid.

“It is perfect time for the youth to start their new year with renewed commitment to follow teachings of the Quaid in their life to continue our journey towards making a better Pakistan,” Marriyum said.

She said the ministry has arranged a number of programmes in connection with the Quaid’s birthday from December 19-25 including cultural show, painting and debate competitions, painting exhibitions to educate the younger generation about the life and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam.

The programmes will conclude on December 25, with a grand function where portrait of Quaid-i-Azam will be displayed, she added.

She said PNCA will soon have different clubs for the students who want to learn music, dance, painting, designing and other skills.

She said the present government is taking many steps for improving the education sector, and upgradation of public sector educational institutions is one of its segments. Under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, 22educational institutions in public sector have been upgraded with provision of latest facilities like language laboratories, computer laboratories and montessori.

In the second phase, she said, 200 more institutions will be upgraded for which funds have been approved. She said the students of the public schools and colleges were facing problems due to shortage of transport facility, but now 200buses have been acquired to overcome this problem. In the first phase, she said 30 buses will be provided to the educational institutions as per requirement.

She said the government is taking all out efforts to improve the standard of education at public schools and to bring them at par with private ones.

The puppet show with its thought provoking themes provided the audience, especially students, a profound insight into the life, struggle, vision and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam. The puppet show consisting of songs, short drama story and video presentations about Quaid’s teachings amused the students and received huge applause. A large number of students, teachers and officials of PNCA and Ministry of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage attended the puppet show.—APP