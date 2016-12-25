I will ask Ch Nisar for reasons behind raids at offices of Anwar Majeed: Zardari

KARACHI: PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he will ask from the interior minister the reasons that led to raids and arrests at the offices of Anwar Majeed.

The former president stated this in a press talk after visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid here on Sunday.

On the occasion, he admitted to having relations with Anwar Majeed. He said the matter is in the court now, lets see what happens.

He voiced hope that Dr Asim Hussain will get justice, saying he is in contact with his lawyers.

Replying to a question about his homecoming, Zardari said that he travels after seeking a permission from his doctors in the US and Britain.