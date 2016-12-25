Finance Minister takes notice of reports corruption in NBP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday taken a serious notice of the news item (also highlighted by a senior anchor in his recent program) regarding a fraud in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) amounting to more than a billion rupees.

According to the news item, the fraud had been committed in connivance with the senior bank officials, the most prominent amongst them is an Assistant Vice President of the Bank.

The Finance Minister has tasked the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to investigate the matter and also send a report to the Finance Ministry within three days, so that the matter may be proceeded further, in accordance with the rules.