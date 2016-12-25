Dedicated efforts for national development best tribute to Quaid: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the best tribute to founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to dedicate all out capabilities for national development while adhering to his teachings and thoughts.

In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be celebrated Sunday, the President said Quaid’s thoughts taught us the unity. Remaining stick to self-respect and ideological basis were the prominent characteristics of his personality besides honesty and trustworthiness making him an ideal.

He said due to very qualities, Quaid’s opponents also admitted that he was a true leader who never compromised his principles.

President Mamnoon called for preparing the nation particularly the new generation to take the country to the destination of progress and prosperity following the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said it was need of the hour to renew our constructive efforts by reviewing Quaid’s life and adhering to his teachings and making them a source of spiritual and practical power.

The president believed that by obeying the Quaid’s thoughts we could achieve the goal of the development of Pakistan as we had achieved the creation of Pakistan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the nation the will to serve for the development and prosperity of the country following the footsteps of the great Quaid.